'The Americans' Season 6 News, Air Date: New Promo Sees The Jennings' Documents Being Set Ablaze

Facebook/TheAmericans Promotional image for 'The Americans'

A new teaser has been released for the upcoming sixth season of "The Americans."

The 30-second promo, titled "Aflame," features documents and photos related to Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys) burning as David O'Dowda's "All Alone" plays in the background.

"I wish I could just run off," Elizabeth says in a voiceover.

"I know," Philip replies.

It is clear that Elizabeth is getting tired of everything, wanting a different life instead. In a promo released in February, titled "Prepare for the End," Elizabeth is told that she may be losing her touch.

"You're amazing," Philip tells her. "But after all these years, it is finally getting to you."

The promo also features Paige (Holly Taylor) in hand-to-hand combat, but it looks like her opponent will manage to gain the upper hand on her. As previously reported, the sixth and final season will open with a three-year time jump since the events of the season 5 finale. Paige is now all grown up and is getting into the family business, as previewed in a previous trailer.

Of course, Paige will have her parents there to guide her through all the spying. Her relationship with her parents, particularly her mother, will be heavily featured in the upcoming season. Taylor has also said that her character is now "more sure of herself" than ever before.

"Both of them really enjoy getting to spend such quality time together, but at the same time, it is work," Taylor said of Elizabeth's relationship with Paige. "Elizabeth is strict with Paige because she wants to protect her. And Paige is still young and wants her space, too. So although it can get complicated, at the heart of it, they're just like any amicable mother-daughter duo."

The sixth and final season of "The Americans" will premiere on Wednesday, March 28, on FX.