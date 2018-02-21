Mahou Tsukai no Yome Official Site Key visual art for the second cour of the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Mahou Tsukai no Yome,” also known as “The Ancient Magus’ Bride,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Kore Yamazaki.

Can Chise possibly pacify a traumatized dragon on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Mahou Tsukai no Yome (The Ancient Magus' Bride)"?

The previous episode saw the series protagonist, Chise, return to the auction house where Elias has previously purchased her. She and her master went here after hearing news of Cartaphilus selling one of the dragons he stole from Lindel. Elias and Chise intended to purchase the said dragon.

But the dragon, traumatized by the procedure done on it by Cartaphilus, ended up transforming itself into a giant Chimera, who wasted no time at all to burn down the room. While all of this was going on, Chise was also experiencing the dragon's fear, misery, and desperate need to go back home, as though these were her own emotions.

The preview for the upcoming 20th episode titled "You Can't Make an Omelet Without Breaking a Few Eggs" shows the distraught dragon flying over London with its sorrowful howls echoing through the city. Chise will then be forced to make a crucial decision in order to save the dragon, which could also prove to be brutal.

Will Chise be able to calm the fearful dragon down and lead it back home to Lindel in one piece? If so, what brutal decision is she about to make in order to achieve this goal More importantly, what consequences will using as much magic as she would undoubtedly need bring to her, and will she ever be able to recover from it?

Also, what was that unknown agreement she made with the mysterious woman who contacted her at the auction house, and what role will this and the woman herself play in the upcoming episodes of the series?

"The Ancient Magus' Bride" airs on Saturdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 3:38 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.