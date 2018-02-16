'The Ancient Magus' Bride' Anime Spoilers: Cartaphilus to Launch Villainous Plan in Episode 19?

Mahou Tsukai no Yome Official Site Key visual art for the second cour of the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Mahou Tsukai no Yome,” also known as “The Ancient Magus’ Bride,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Kore Yamazaki.

Cartaphilus is back and is cooking something up that's bound to end badly for Chise and Elias on the Japanese fantasy anime series, "The Ancient Magus' Bride."

The preview for the upcoming 19th episode, "Any Port in a Storm," starts off by saying that the wandering sorcerer Joseph is on the move. Joseph is the alchemist whom the villainous being known as Cartaphilus has fused with.

What could he be planning and what kind of scheme will he use to lure Chise and Elias to the frantic streets of London? Moreover, what use does he have for the two young dragons he kidnapped from Lindel by the end of the previous episode?

Whatever it is that he's planning to do, it is apparently not going to end so well for Chise. How will their upcoming encounter affect the girl in terms of her magical abilities, her use of it, as well as her overall appearance? What role does Elias have to play, if any at all, in Cartaphilus' plans?

The previous episode also brought Stella to Chise and Elias' home for a visit, as well as to bring her payment of sweets. Her appearance caused Elias to be upset and fall into a childish temper tantrum that led him to almost hurt Chise gravely. When he calmed down, Elias confessed that he was afraid that Chise would leave him, to which Chise proved her devotion by singing Elias a lullaby.

However, as Chise would later find out from Angelica, the lullaby she sung may have been unknowingly laced with a spell that kept Elias worryingly asleep for several days. This was remedied with a potion Chise herself brewed, which, in turn, led to her collapsing once more from magical exhaustion.

"The Ancient Magus' Bride" airs on Saturdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 3:38 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.