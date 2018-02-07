'The Ancient Magus' Bride' Anime Spoilers: Cartaphilus to Return in Episode 18?

Mahou Tsukai no Yome Official Site Key visual art for the second cour of the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Mahou Tsukai no Yome,” also known as “The Ancient Magus’ Bride,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Kore Yamazaki.

Chise and Elias' relationship will once again be put to the test on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Mahou Tsukai no Yome," also known as "The Ancient Magus' Bride."

It seems that an especially sinister enemy is about to make a comeback and bring forth a brand new challenge for the Thorn Mage and his apprentice. The preview for the next episode teases how Chise's first friend can make her heart dance, and how having this same friend by her side has gradually been warping her relationship with Elias.

Could this be the natural order of things, or is a more powerful force at work behind it? The preview also teases the return of the immortal alchemist, Cartaphilus, who has previously brought grave danger to both Chise and Elias' lives. What could he be up to now? And what it is, will Chise and Elias be able to overcome it and ultimately find their way back into each other's arms?

What role is Chise's loyal familiar, Ruth, about to play in that whole incident?

The previous episode of the series has also just tested the strength of Chise and Elias' bond with the return of Ashen Eye, who stole Elias, along with a young boy named Ethan, and posed a challenge to Chise and the boy's sister, Stella, to find them until sunset.

Chise used the fox skin that Ashen Eye himself has previously given her to transform into a bear so that she could then follow Elias' scent. In the end, Elias and Ethan were found, and Ashen Eye admitted defeat by giving Stella and Ethan their memories back.

While this may already seem like a tough challenge to overcome, Cartaphilus' upcoming return will undoubtedly top this with a much graver challenge that Chise and Elias may no longer be able to defeat without some equally grave consequences.

"The Ancient Magus' Bride" airs on Saturdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 3:38 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.