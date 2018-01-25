'The Ancient Magus' Bride' Anime Spoilers: Chise Spends Her First Christmas in London in Episode 16

Mahou Tsukai no Yome Official Site Screenshot of series protagonists Chise Hatori and Elias Ainsworth from the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Mahou Tsukai no Yome," also known as "The Ancient Magus' Bride."

Winter has come, and Christmas season is about to begin on the Japanese fantasy anime series, "The Ancient Magus' Bride." Can Chise Hatori spend a proper Christmas with her new family?

The previous episode saw Chise spending some time in the land of fairies following the latest toll that her body took from using magic. But while Titania, Oberon, and the fairy doctor Shannon had been nothing but accommodating to both her and her guardian, Elias Ainsworth, the rest of the fairy folks' continuous mockery of the Elias made the Thorn Mage determined to go back home to the human world once Chise has recovered.

The episode also showed two sides of both worlds, in that while there may be faes and humans who do not accept those who are different as part of their respective communities, there are also those who do. Elias and Silky, who has just been revealed to be a banshee, both received mockery from their own kind and found refuge and acceptance from humans.

On the other hand, Shannon, who was a changeling, or fae exchanged with a human child, was mocked by the humans in the community she grew up with and only found acceptance with her own people in the land of the fairies.

But did Elias make the right choice when he decided to take Chise back to the human world despite Titania and Oberon's advice to keep the Sleigh Beggy with the faes, where time passes at a much slower pace? Did he just sentence Chise to a quicker death by taking her back home, or will Chise's own will to live be enough to help her extend her time beyond her expected lifespan?

The preview for the next episode teases a Christmas scene, wherein Chise will be spending her first Christmas in London with Elias, Silky, and her familiar, Ruth. And aside from the sights and sounds of the occasion, Chise will also find herself getting caught in the tradition of gift-giving and thus decide to seek out the perfect gift for her future husband.

"The Ancient Magus' Bride" airs on Saturdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 3:38 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.