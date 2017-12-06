'The Ancient Magus' Bride' Episode 10 Spoilers: Chise to Return to the Land of Dragons on Her Own?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Mahoutsukai no Yome” or “The Ancient Magus’ Bride,” based the manga of the same name created by Kore Yamazaki.

Chise Hatori is visiting the Land of Dragons once more on the next episode of the Japanese romance-fantasy anime series, "The Ancient Magus' Bride."

The preview for the next episode titled "We Live and Learn," teases Chise's return to the Land of Dragons after Elias Ainsworth's master, Lindenbaum, sent a fairy and a dragon to pick her up.

However, while it initially seemed that Linden has sent the message for both Chise and Elias to come, the preview shows only Chise and her familiar, Ruth, riding the dragon to see the older mage. What business does Linden have with the girl, whom he has grown quite fond of? What worries he be sharing about Chise's well-being and the current development of her relationship with the Thorn Mage?

Moreover, can Chise really travel on her own and stay someplace else without constantly worrying about Elias, who has, in turn, just recovered from the most recent bout of his own personal demons?

In the previous episode, Elias told Chise that he will eventually tell her everything she needs to know when the right time for it comes, and one can't help but wonder what could these mysterious revelations be about and how will they change, if at all, Chise and Elias' relationship?

The preview for the upcoming episode also teases a glimpse at Linden and Elias' first meeting and how the Thorn Mage eventually grew under his Master's care.

It also seems that the right time has come for Chise to create her own staff using a branch from Nevin's tree. Nevin was the old and dying dragon that Chise previously forged a connection with when she visited the Land of Dragons with Elias for the first time.

"The Ancient Magus' Bride" airs on Saturdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 3:38 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X. A new episode of the mini-animation short companion series, "Maho-Yome," will be available on the following Tuesday on the series' official Twitter page. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.