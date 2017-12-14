Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Mahoutsukai no Yome” or “The Ancient Magus’ Bride,” based the manga of the same name created by Kore Yamazaki.

More of Elias' past and secrets will be revealed in the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "The Ancient Magus' Bride."

The preview for the episode titled "Lovers Ever Run Before the Clock" teases more of what happened in Elias' mysterious past after he met Lindel. There will also be some hidden truths that will be revealed, which will, in turn, shock Chise.

How will these revelations ultimately affect the way she views Elias? Will it finally be able to shake up the seemingly unbreakable bond that she has managed to form with the strange-looking mage? Or will this only strengthen her developing feelings for Elias?

This was also the first time that the two of them were separated ever since Elias bought Chise as an apprentice and bride. How will this separation affect their relationship when they finally see each other again? And what is it that Chise has not been able to tell Elias before, that she can finally tell him now?

There is also the brewing conflict with The College and their belief that Elias may only end up ruining Chise if he did nothing more than to keep her by his side.

Could the time for the two of them to be separated for good be drawing near? How does the title, which is a line taken from William Shakespeare's play, "The Merchant of Venice," play into the upcoming challenge that is about to befall the Thorn Mage and his future bride?

"The Ancient Magus' Bride" airs on Saturdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 3:38 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X. A new episode of the mini-animation short companion series, "Maho-Yome" will be available on the following Tuesday on the series' official Twitter page. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.