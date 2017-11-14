'The Ancient Magus' Bride' Episode 7 Spoilers: The Alchemist Joseph Poses New Threat to Elias and Chise

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Mahoutsukai no Yome” or “The Ancient Magus’ Bride,” based the manga of the same name created by Kore Yamazaki.

Chise Hatori only has three years to live at most; that is, if her fiancé Elias Ainsworth's attempt to extend her lifespan fails on the Japanese fantasy anime series, "The Ancient Magus' Bride." But with new threats crossing their paths, one after the other, will Chise's body really be able to withstand the continuous use of magic?

After completing their errand in Ulthar, Chise ended up unconscious for two weeks, presumably to limit the biological functions of her body and thus accelerate the restoration of her magic. It was at this point that the queen of the fairies, Titania, and her husband, Oberon, came by to check up on Elias' new ward.

And although Elias' motives for taking Chise under his wings were somehow made clear, the revelations of the previous episode also brought on the question of how Elias has come to be what he is right now: a half-baked creature that is neither human, fairy, nor spirit.

He bought Chise to help him understand how it's like to be human. He chose Chise, a human who has nothing, because he thought she would not even think of parting with his non-human side if he told her what she needed to hear and provided for her needs.

Chise has since vowed to stay by Elias' side, but will Elias' experiment really work to extend her life? It still remains to be seen.

On the other hand, the preview for the next episode titled "Talk of the Devil and He Is Sure to Appear" teases the appearance of one of the recurring antagonists of the series: the alchemist named Joseph, also known as Cartaphilus.

What new threats will Joseph bring for Elias and Chise as the couple set out to fulfill their final task? What kind of ability does he possess and what effect will his brand of evil have on Chise's fate?

"The Ancient Magus' Bride" airs on Saturdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 3:38 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X. A new episode of the mini-animation short companion series, "Maho-Yome" will be available on the following Tuesday on the series' official Twitter page.

Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.