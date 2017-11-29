'The Ancient Magus' Bride' Episode 9 Spoilers: Chise Meets a New Friend

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Mahoutsukai no Yome” or “The Ancient Magus’ Bride,” based the manga of the same name created by Kore Yamazaki.

Elias Ainsworth has revealed his true form, as he's bound to do, as he gets even more attached to his apprentice and future bride Chise Hatori on the Japanese fantasy-romance anime series, "The Ancient Magus' Bride."

With the silver-haired sorcerer, Cartaphilus, threatening Chise's life, Elias' transformation into his horrifying Pilum Murialis form was inevitable. However, when Chise suddenly awakened after experiencing Ulysse's memories of Isabel, she took over the fight and showed no sign of being fearful of her fiancé's true form.

Chise then tapped into her power and unknowingly used a forbidden magic that Elias promised to scold her for as soon as they got home. The apprentice has also gained a familiar in Ulysse, whom she has renamed Ruth and empowered to finally drive Cartaphilus away for the time being.

This particular encounter has also gained them new allies in the previously villainous Renfred and Alice, but was this merely an alliance of convenience, or will the two sorcerers be around to help them out again down the line?

In the meantime, the preview for the next episode, "None So Deaf as Those Who Will Not Hear," shows Chise encountering a new friend, who may or may not cause her harm. Could the title, which is said of a person who ignores advice, be a reference to how her curiosity is about to put her in harm's way?

The upcoming episode's title is a quote attributed to English non-conformist clergyman Matthew Henry and is part of his commentary on Psalms 58.

"The Ancient Magus' Bride" airs on Saturdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 3:38 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X. A new episode of the mini-animation short companion series, "Maho-Yome," will be available on the following Tuesday on the series' official Twitter page. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.