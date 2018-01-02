Mahou Tsukai no Yome Official Site Key visual art for the second cour of the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Mahou Tsukai no Yome,” also known as “The Ancient Magus’ Bride,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Kore Yamazaki.

A new key visual art has been released for the second cour of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "The Ancient Magus' Bride," and it seems that series protagonist, Chise Hatori, is about to undergo some form of transformation in the upcoming episodes.

The new image, which can be seen above, features the Thorn Mage Elias Ainsworth and a mysterious new character in the background, looking over at Chise floating on the foreground. It is interesting to note that Elias' mage apprentice and future bride is cradling what seems to be her monstrous left arm covered in bandages.

Above her head floats the necklace that Elias has given her, which is made from a cursed stone with a hole at the center that was naturally created at the bottom of the river. It is by looking through this hole that Chise can see the true form of her Master's acquaintances.

Interestingly enough, and as shown in the preview for the upcoming 13th episode, the mysterious visitor that comes knocking at Elias' door one moonlit night is wearing what looks to be a similar necklace.

Who is this new character and why is he looking for Elias? Could he simply be an acquaintance, or could he be like all the others that came by Elias' place and express his concern for the girl that he has taken under his wing? What connection does this visitor have with Elias, and why is he wearing the same necklace that the Thorn Mage has given his new apprentice?

Moreover, what could have possibly caused the new monstrous form of Chise's arm as depicted in the key visual? Is the transformation going to stop there, or could this be just the beginning of more monstrous transformations down the line?

"The Ancient Magus' Bride" returns on Saturday, Jan. 6, late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 3:38 a.m. JST on MBS. It will also be back on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.