Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Mahoutsukai no Yome” or “The Ancient Magus’ Bride,” based the manga of the same name created by Kore Yamazaki.

Elias and Chise's tale will be taking a break for the holidays, but returns in the new year with a brand new challenge for both Master and Apprentice on the Japanese fantasy anime series, "The Ancient Magus' Bride."

Now that Chise has finished carving her wand from a branch that came from Nevin's tree, and has subsequently returned home to Elias with a renewed appreciation for life and its possibilities, it seems that a serious conflict is about to come to test the resilience of Chise's newfound happiness.

The preview for the upcoming episode teases a mysterious character that comes knocking on their door on a moonlit night, looking for Elias. What business does this character have with the master of the house and how does this concern Chise?

The last time that Elias had a visitor it was to persuade him to allow Chise to attend school. Both Lindel and Nevin have also told Chise to find something that she really wants to do in life and not to rely too much on the kind of life that she now has with Elias.

What does it seem like everyone is worried about Chise staying too long at Elias' place? What is it about Elias and the kind of creature he really is inside that is causing these people to look out for Chise and convince the girl to pursue a future outside of Elias' custody?

Also, what was it that Chise had wanted to tell Elias, but was unable to after she fainted from using too much of her magical energy in her journey back home? Will she even remember what it is, and thus tell Elias before it's too late?

Moreover, what new conflict and revelation will their mysterious visitor bring into their lives?

"The Ancient Magus' Bride" returns with its 13th episode on Saturday, Jan. 6, late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.