On the return of "The Arrangement" for season 2, Megan (Christine Evangelista) might just succeed in burning down the Institute of Higher Mind. Meanwhile, the history between Kyle (Josh Henderson) and Terence's (Michael Vartan) closeness will be revealed.

Previously in season 1, Megan vowed to take down the Institute of Higher Mind. Entertainment Tonight caught up on the set of "The Arrangement," and according to Christine, Megan has a lot of doubts about her plan.

"There's a lot going on in Megan's mind ... Is this something that she's able to do? And who's gonna go down with it?" Christine explained, naming a few. She also said that Megan is considering how her plan will affect her relationship with Kyle.

However, Christine believes that Megan has a high chance of achieving her goal to bring down the institute.

"I think that Megan is a very strong-willed and determined woman... so, I think throughout the season you'll see people, whether they're in the institute or people that have left the institute, they might be on her side and willing to help her," she adds.

Meanwhile, followers of the series will also get to know more about how Kyle and Terence developed their bond.

Henderson confirmed that Kyle and Terence really have a strong bond, and this bond might have started when his character was first introduced to the Institute of Higher Mind.

"We learn why Kyle needed to go to the institute, why he needed the institute for not only his sanity, but for his life," Henderson said on set.

Henderson added that because of what they've been through, it's difficult to break the bond between Kyle and Terence. However, he also emphasized that Kyle really loves Megan, which means that he's having a hard time choosing between the two.

The premiere of "The Arrangement" season 2 airs on March 11 at 9 p.m. EST on E!