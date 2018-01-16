Facebook/americancrimestoryfx Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan in 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

Darren Criss believes that there is a sad story filled with suffering behind the murder of fashion icon Gianni Versace, which will be told in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story."

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the "Glee" alum revealed that he could empathize with his character, Andrew Cunanan, who was responsible for the murder of the legendary fashion designer Gianni Versace and four others in 1997.

Cunanan was described as a gifted but spoiled son of a Filipino-American father and Italian-American mother. He was also known for telling outrageous lies about his family and personal life.

"My heart is really sensitive to the people who experienced something so horrible that I'm trying to breathe life into," the 30-year-old actor said.

Criss also claimed that he finds Cunanan as a person with a promising future. According to the actor, Cunanan has a potential to do something with his given talents and skills. "How does that person become synonymous with something so sad, violent, or scary?" the actor also said. "It's a story about the have and have-not—the ultimate creator and the ultimate destroyer."

Meanwhile, Versace's family stated that they have no involvement in the upcoming second installment of Ryan Murphy's true crime anthology.

In a statement that was shared by the family through The Hollywood Reporter, the remaining relatives of the slain fashion designer did not authorize or got involved with the TV series especially since it was taken from a book that was not authorized by them.

The events in the series was taken from the pages of "Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History" written by Maureen Orth.

But Murphy defended the show during an interview with Variety at its red carpet premiere event in Los Angeles, saying that Orth's book was a critically-acclaimed non-fiction novel that has been lauded for almost two decades. "That's really all I have to say about it, other than of course I feel if your family is ever portrayed in something, it's natural to sort of have a 'Well, let's wait and see what happens' [stance]," the executive producer stated.

FX will air the premiere episode of "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 10 p.m. EDT.