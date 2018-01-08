Facebook//americancrimestoryfx Promo image of 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

The highly-anticipated premiere of "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" is just right around the corner. But more information about the show continues to come out.

During the 2018 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, executive producer Brad Simpson told E! News that while the second installment of the true crime anthology series will center on the murder of the late fashion icon Gianni Versace in 1997, it will also tell the story of the other victims of his killer Andrew Cunanan.

According to Simpson, Cunanan was known as a serial killer who took the lives of five people including the famous fashion designer. The executive producer also mentioned that Versace used to be Cunanan's obsession, since the fashion designer had everything that he wanted in life but could not have.

"We thought it was important to spend the same amount of time with the less-known victims as it was with the most famous victims," Simpson also said. "Versace weaves his way in and out of this story, I think, in a great way, but the journey itself is the journey of this killer across the country as he murders people."

This means that the second installment of "American Crime Story" will just focus on the lives of the fashion designer, portrayed by Edgar Ramirez, as well as his highly popular sister Donatella Versace, played by Penelope Cruz. "We felt it was really important for us, along this journey, to not only tell the story of Versace, but use that as fabric to tell the story of David Madson and Jeff Trail and the other victims," he also said.

Cunanan was reportedly portrayed by Darren Criss, while Ricky Martin joined the cast as Versace's long-term partner Antonio D'Amico.

FX will air the premiere episode of "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 10 p.m. EDT.