Facebook/americancrimestoryfx Ricky Martin as Antonio D'Amico in 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

While critics applaud the storytelling of "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," those who were featured in the true crime anthology were not happy with how the series portrays the life of the late Gianni Versace.

Speaking with People, Versace's longtime partner Antonio D' Amico revealed that Ryan Murphy's TV series contains several inaccurate details.

"Significant parts of the [series] on Gianni Versace's murder do not reflect the reality of the events that took place," the 59-year-old former model and fashion designer stated. "I feel — together with those who know me well — that my character ... is a misrepresentation of myself and what our relationship was like."

One of the instances that he mentioned in one of the scenes of "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" where Versace, portrayed by Edgar Ramirez, met Versace's killer Andrew Cunanan onstage in San Francisco after they had a chance to bump into each other at a club earlier. Cunanan is being portrayed by "Glee" star Darren Criss.

D'Amico claimed that the said scene never really happened in real life since he was with the late fashion icon as well as a number of people during the time that they were at the theater. They were also together when they went back to the hotel.

"That supposed meeting never took place. At least not on that day and in that setting. Just an aside, Gianni did not drink alcohol — everyone knew that — so even the champagne scene with Cunanan is fictitious," he also stated.

D'Amico, who is being portrayed in the series by Latin superstar Ricky Martin, also claimed that the second season of the true crime anthology showed several inaccuracies about their 15-year relationship. One of them is their supposed plans to get married or have kids since they both had no intentions to do that.

Versace's family also released a statement against the series, saying that the stories of the show are based on lies.

"The company producing the series claims it is relying on a book by Maureen Orth, but the Orth book itself is full of gossip and speculation. Orth never received any information from the Versace family and she has no basis to make claims about the intimate personal life of Gianni Versace or other family members. Instead, in her effort to create a sensational story, she presents second-hand hearsay that is full of contradictions," the family's official statement stated.

