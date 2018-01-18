Facebook/americancrimestoryfx Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace."

Recent reports have revealed that the follow-up in show runner Ryan Murphy's anthology titled "The Assassination of Gianni Versace" has premiered and with it came to a statement from the real-life Versace family. Furthermore, reviews indicate that Murphy is going in another direction in contrast to its predecessor, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

This season of the FX's "American Crime Story" features the story of Andrew Cunanan, who committed suicide in 1997 after going on a killing spree and with his last victim being the critically acclaimed fashion designer, Gianni Versace. The crime took place outside his home in Miami Beach. A few days before the release of "The Assassination of Gianni Versace," his family issued a statement.

"The Versace family has neither authorized nor had any involvement whatsoever in the forthcoming TV series about the death of Mr. Gianni Versace," the Versace family said Monday in a statement, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "Since Versace did not authorize the book on which it is partly based nor has it taken part in the writing of the screenplay, this TV series should only be considered as a work of fiction."

The statement seemed timely as a review form Variety indicate that Murphy's latest in his anthology highlighted not the legal system but the psychological issue of Versace's murder and Cunanan's suicide. The series' main role is taken up by Daren Criss, who has so far received positive reception for his performance. Overall, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace" is alarming, violent, and menacing story of a gay man and the world he lives in. Critics are anticipating the reaction of the fans, especially considering how much it deviated from the general tone of "People v. O.J. Simpson."

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace" premiered on Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. EST on FX.