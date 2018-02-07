'The Bachelor' 2018 Spoilers: Season 22's Rumored Ending

Facebook/TheBachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. in "The Bachelor" Season 22.

The ending of this season's "The Bachelor" has allegedly been revealed. Rumors are circulating with information on how the rest of the show will unfold.

Reality Steve, the renowned "spoiler guy" of "The Bachelor" series, claims he has evidence that our current bachelor will not be ending up with the woman he proposed to during the filming of the show. The famous spoiler guy is considered to be the "Nostradamus" of spoilers for the series, and his claims have rarely ever been wrong.

According to an article by Reality Steve, bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. will call off the engagement with bachelorette Rebecca Kufrin, whom he allegedly proposed to during the filming of the season, and will end up with bachelorette Lauren Burnham instead.

In late January, a source tipped off Reality Steve that Luyendyk had broken up with Kufrin and that Luyendyk and ABC were heading to Virginia to film. Several hours later, a photo of ABC vehicles parked outside Burnham's estate appeared on social media. The photo was allegedly from Burnham's neighbor. These events happened right toward the end of filming for the season. Coincidental? Unlikely.

Claims are also supported by the sad and lonely Instagram stories from Kufrin during that same week. Thankfully, Reality Steve also obtained two separate screenshots as evidence.

Luyendyk himself has stated on numerous occasions at interviews that he "fell in love" with two women during the show. The current bachelor does not seem to strike fans as the loyal type, and his adrenaline-infused racing driver reputation does not exactly help.

Luyendyk has been part of the series in the past as a contestant for the show's gender counterpart, "The Bachelorette." Luyendyk returns this season to take his turn on the bachelor's seat. It remains to be seen if the show will play out as predicted, though evidence says it is highly probable.

"The Bachelor" premiered on ABC on Jan. 1, with its season-ender "After the Final Rose" on March 5.