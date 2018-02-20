'The Bachelor' Finale Spoilers: Arie Luyendyk Jr. to End Up With Two Women?

Facebook/TheBachelor Promo image for 'The Bachelor' season 22

With Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s time as "The Bachelor" already nearing its end, there will be much drama when the season finale finally arrives. Here's what will supposedly unfold during "The Bachelor" finale.

"The Bachelor" is advancing towards the end of its 22nd season, but before the show's finale episode, viewers would first get to see the women's side in the Women-Tell-All episode. While the episode hasn't aired yet, Reality Steve has dished out on a few juicy details regarding the special episode.

Apparently, Kendall Long will not make an appearance during the episode as she would still be busy with the Overnight Date episode. However, most of the girls beginning with episode two were present during the special except for Valerie and Maquel. Two girls from the first episode, Olivia and Jessica, were also present, which may imply their participation in the "Bachelor's in Paradise."

It is said that 18 girls were in attendance, but only Krystal, Chelsea, Bekah M, Tia and Seinne were called into the hot seat.

Things get heated when behind-the-scenes footage shows Krystal belittling Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s manhood by calling him a "needle dick." While she may hold some grievances from the current bachelor, Bekah M. reveals that she has finally gotten some closure from the latter after she spoke with him. But going back to Krystal, she has reportedly received the brunt of the episode's heat.

"Arie pretty much shut her down. She was upset and wanted more of an explanation, he told her she deserved to go home, especially once he saw it play out on TV. He also said he kept her too long. Apparently Arie was cold and short with her, which apparently delighted the crowd because she was insufferable the whole time," Reality Steve alleged during his podcast.

As for the show's finale episode, it has been reported that Luyendyk might end up with two women. According to Heavy, the finale will end scandalously as Luyendyk ends up getting engaged to Becca Kufrin at the end of the episode but will ultimately have a change of heart after the taping. Apparently, the 36-year-old will dump Kufrin in order to be with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

"The Bachelor" season 22's Women-Tell-All episode is set to air on Sunday, Feb. 25, on ABC.