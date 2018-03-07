Facebook/TheBachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. shocks the world of reality television when he broke up with his final rose Becca Kufrin in order to have another chance with his runner-up (pictured above) Lauren Burnham.

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s decision to call it quits with his final rose Becca Kufrin in order to pursue a relationship with the runner-up Lauren Burnham has the Bachelor Nation all riled up.

In the aftermath of shocking "Bachelor" finale, which saw Arie Luyendyk Jr. propose to Becca Kufrin only to turn his back on her a few months after in favor of his runner-up Lauren Burnham, ABC has come under fire for airing the devastating moment where the former race car driver breaks the news to his supposed fiancée. But it's not just the fans and the viewers who have been riled up by the shocking turn of events, even former "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" personalities had slammed the decision to air the breakup on live television.

The star of the 17th season of "The Bachelor" Sean Lowe felt as if the show and the network itself had done an injustice to the 27-year-old Becca, saying on Twitter: "I don't like this one bit. Shouldn't have filmed. #thebachelor. Not only is this unfair to Becca, it makes Arie look bad. But hey, it's never been done before! #TheBachelor."

Ben Higgins of the 20th season of the show had the same concerns and felt it should've been kept private. "How did this breakup end up on camera? Seems like a private conversation," she said. "We don't belong in this conversation....but im still watching #TheBachelor," Higgins added.

On Tuesday, series host Chris Harrison appeared on "Good Morning America" to defend the network's decision to air the breakup, acknowledging how wild the events had been and that in his 16 years on the show, he has never seen anything like what happened between Arie and Becca. According to him, the show shouldn't just tell fairytales.

This isn't the first time that a bachelor had broken up with his final rose in favor of the runner-up as it had already been done during Jason Mesnick's time as "The Bachelor." However, Mesnick's breakup did not air on television, and his runner-up and now-wife Molly Mesnick felt as if Arie should've learned from the mistakes of the past and asked for guidance.

As for Arie, Becca and Lauren, the three of them would definitely be in for quite an emotional ride as they are all set to reunite next Tuesday night.