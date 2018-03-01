'The Bachelor' News: What Did He Do to Make Him Prepare for a Huge Backlash?

Facebook/TheBachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. appears in "The Bachelor" season 22.

If the special "Women Tell All" special episode of "The Bachelor" will be the basis, then fans are up for a controversial finale this season. Bachelor Arie Luyendyk, Jr. confirmed it when he said he is ready for the backlash.

All season, the franchise and its host Chris Martin have been hinting that something totally unexpected will happen at the end of this season's bachelor. Taking the recent events into account, it looks like this is not merely a marketing stunt, but a fact.

In the previous episode of "The Bachelor," it was revealed that Luyendyk's final two are Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin. In an interview with People, the 36-year-old race car driver and real estate agent said that the two girls could not be more different.

"They're both great in their own individual ways," he said of the outgoing Kufrin and the more reserved Burnham.

It is very difficult to predict at the moment who he finally chose, but whoever it was, former contender Caroline Lunny is not happy about it.

"I know what you did, and I don't know how you could do that," she said at the "Women Tell All" reunion that aired on Sunday. "I just really don't understand. But I really hope you found what you're looking for."

What did he do? According to E! News, Luyendyk proposed to his chosen winner as a part of the normal "Bachelor" format, but he did not stick with his decision. He reportedly changed his mind months after the regular season, took back his proposal, then proposed to the runner-up instead.

"I know people are going to be hard on [me]," Luyendyk said in this week's issue of People. "I made a mistake. And I'm prepared for the backlash. But all I can say is I had to follow my heart."

Find out how all these unfold in the two-part "Bachelor" finale on Monday and Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.