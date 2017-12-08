'The Bachelor' Season 22: 29 Ladies Will Vie for Arie Luvendyk's Love and Attention

Facebook/TheBachelor Promo image for 'The Bachelor' Season 22

ABC has dropped new details about the 22nd season of "The Bachelor," teasing a big comeback and some interesting scoop about the ladies vying for Arie Luvendyk, Jr.'s attention. The reality dating show is set to return on Jan. 1, and ABC's most recent press release reveals that the first episode will find the ladies pulling out all the stops just to impress Arie.

According to the network, one bachelorette will make the other ladies jealous as she shows up in a miniature Formula One racecar and meet Arie. Aside from her, another contestant, who's just as hungry for Arie's attention, will try to impress the bachelor by showing off her Dutch-speaking skills. Dutch is Arie's second language, so this lady will certainly have an edge in that department.

ABC also revealed that one bachelorette will step up her "notice-me-game" by arriving in a cherry red '65 convertible Mustang. As she does, however, the rest of the bachelorettes will do their best to get noticed in their own ways. One bachelorette will reportedly demonstrate her musicality by serenading Arie with her ukulele, while another will take advantage of his fascination with racing by challenging him to race mini racecars.

Five years ago, Arie was one of the contestants in Emily Maynard's season of "The Bachelorette." Although the show left his heart broken, ABC's press release says that he's now ready to create his own love story in the Bachelor Mansion and choose from the 29 bachelorettes who are set to compete for his love. These ladies include some from the previous seasons of the show, including the "wedding dress girl" from season 17 and the lady who rode a camel from season 21. The lady who brought a fake heart from season 19 will also return to win Arie.

"The Bachelor" season 22 will premiere on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.