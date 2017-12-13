(Photo: Facebook/TheBachelor) Promo image for "The Bachelor" season 22.

ABC has revealed the 29 contestants who will be joining "The Bachelor" season 22.

In September, it was revealed that former racecar driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. is ABC's new Bachelor. The network has begun preparing viewers for "The Bachelor's" new season by airing a "Countdown to Arie" special on Monday.

New clips from the upcoming season are now out and most of them offer interesting information about the new Bachelor. Some of the footages hint that Arie has different kissing styles when it comes to his dates. During the special, host Chris Harrison even discussed how Arie was dubbed "the kissing bandit."

Meanwhile, the headshots and bios of all contestants are already live on ABC's official website. The latest installment will feature four Laurens: Lauren B., Lauren G., Lauren J. and Lauren S. All contestants range in age from 25 to 33 and they come from all over the country. Some of them are also from Canada.

Fans can expect different personalities to be introduced, including home cooks, "dog moms" and foodies. Compared with the previous seasons, this new installment will be featuring more women of color.

The competition has yet to begin but some of the ladies have already stood out from their fellow contestants. Tia happens to have a connection to the series through her best friend Raven Gates, who joined Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor."

Arie is no stranger to "The Bachelor" franchise. He first appeared on "The Bachelorette" season 8 back in 2012. He tried to win over Emily Maynard's heart but he ended up being the runner-up to Jef Holm.

The 35-year-old first got his title "the kissing bandit" during Maynard's season. He previously said he could live up to that name again once he finds the right person for him.

"The Bachelor" season 22 premieres Monday, Jan. 1, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.