The Bachelor Season 22 News: Meet The 22 Women Who Will Try To Win Arie's Final Rose

Facebook/TheBachelor Promo image for 'The Bachelor' season 22

The names of the 29 women who will vie for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s attention had been released as the premiere episode of "The Bachelor" season 2 fast approaches.

The new line-up of female contestants who came from different parts of the country were involved in different occupations and backgrounds.

According to reports, the list of ladies who will join the new season of "The Bachelor" include the 25-year-old waiter from Nashville, Tennessee named Valerie, the Chicago-based marketing associate named Olivia, the 30-year-old South Carolina orthopedic nurse named D'Nyasha, and the 27-year-old personal stylist named Alison who hailed from Dallas, Texas.

Fans of the series will also be challenged in telling some of the women apart, since a number of them have the same name this season. Four women were named Lauren, while two of them were named Rebecca and Rebekah. There will also be a Jenna and a Jenny and a Brittany and a Brittane in the show's upcoming season.

There will also be four real estate experts among the ladies who will try to win Luyendyk's attention and get this season's final rose, including 29-year-old Chelsea from South Portland, Maine, 26-year-old Carolone from Massachusetts, 26-year-old Jacqueline from Morgantown, West Virginia, and 27-year-old Seinne from Long Beach, California.

Other contestants include business owner from Colorado named Amber, event designer named Annaliese, the executive assistant from Miami named Bibiana, the sports reporter named Bri, TV host from Canada named Jessica, the fitness coach named Krystal, the creative director named Kendall, a photographer named Maquel, the restaurant owner named Marikh, as well as the physical therapist from Arkansas named Tia.

Meanwhile, the upcoming season of "The Bachelor" already received some criticisms before it begins when ABC announced that they have chosen Luyendyk to lead the show. But one of the former contestants of the long-running dating reality show Alexis Waters defended Luyendyk's casting in an interview with HollywoodLife.

According to Waters, Luyendyk is a perfect choice for the next season of "The Bachelor."

"I feel like the 'Bachelor' franchise needed a new, fresh face, because I didn't watch the season he was on," Waters stated. "People needed a new, fresh face. I feel like the 'Bachelor' franchise had a rough year this year, so I feel like Arie's going to start great with a new year!"

ABC will air the premiere episode of "The Bachelor" season 22 on Monday, Jan. 1, at 8 p.m. EDT.