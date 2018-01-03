The Bachelor Season 22 Spoilers: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Admits Being Overwhelmed Upon Meeting The Girls

Facebook/TheBachelor Promotional image for 'The Bachelor' season 22.

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s second chance of finding his true love began in the premiere episode of "The Bachelor" season 22. But it seemed like finding the one to spend his life with could still be a challenge.

In an interview with "Good Morning America" after Monday night's premiere, the former race car driver admitted that he was overwhelmed when he met all the 29 women who will vie for his attention this season.

According to the 36-year-old real estate agent, he was really nervous during the first night that he and the ladies first met each other. "It was a long time since I've been on camera before so there was a lot of pressure," he stated. "It was just intense, for sure."

During the premiere episode, Luyendyk Jr. gave his first roses to Rebecca Kufrin, Marikh Mathias, Kendall Long, Lauren Griffin, Krystal Nielson, Rebekah Martinez, Lauren Schleyer, Sienne Flemming, Caroline Lunny, Brittany Taylor, Bibiana Julian, Annaliese Puccini, Jenna Cooper, Valerie Biles, Jacqueline Trumbull, Jenny Delaney, Lauren Burnham, Ashley Luebke, and Tia Booth. For this episode, the final rose was given to Maquel Cooper.

When a fan asked this season's Bachelor about what he likes best and what he hates about being featured in the show, he said that it would be about finding someone to start a family with.

"For me, the greatest thing would obviously to be happily married and starting a family. That's the goal, obviously," he stated. "The toughest thing would probably be just watching it back and having to watch that with someone."

Meanwhile, consistent spoiler source Reality Steve claimed that Luyendyk Jr. will end up with Kufrin when the season concludes. However, he noted that fans have the option to believe him or not, since his source gave him the wrong information for Rachel Lindsay's stint in "The Bachelorette."

The season 22 of "The Bachelor" airs on ABC every Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT.