Rebekah "Bekah" Martinez had been dumped by Arie Luyendyk Jr. from "The Bachelor" this week, but she still had to address the issue about being declared as a "missing person" in November.

After being eliminated on Monday, Feb. 12, Martinez appeared in Tuesday's episode of "Good Morning America" to explain why her mother had to list her as a missing person. According to the 22-year-old nanny, it did not happen when she was still filming for the long-running dating reality show.

"I was about a week off the show and just needed some time to get away and decompress," Martinez told host Michael Strahan as reported by ABC News.

She also said that she was joined by her friends for a week in a trip to the mountains where there was no cell phone service. Since she cannot be contacted by her mother, the latter decided to call the police.

When she returned home, she revealed that she found her mother "calm and also angry" since she was expected to communicate with her family. But while the incident happened in late 2017, Martinez only contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office in California in Feb. 1.

Meanwhile, the former "The Bachelor" season 22 contestant revealed that she was shocked when Luyendyk decided to drop her out of the show because she thought that they shared "something special and unique."

Due to Martinez's elimination, only Becca Kufrin, Lauren Burnham, Kendall Long, and Tia Booth are in the running to receive Luyendyk's final rose this season.

The four remaining girls will go on to have a romantic hometown date in the next episode of "The Bachelor" season 22.

Kufrin will bring the 36-year-old car racer-turned-real estate agent in Prior Lake, Minnesota, while Long will visit her hometown with him in Santa Clarita, California. On the other hand, Burnham will go on a trip to Virginia Beach, Virginia for visit her favorite spots with the Bachelor, while Booth's date will happen in Weiner, Arkansas.

ABC airs the episodes of "The Bachelor" season 22 every Mondays at 8 p.m. EST.