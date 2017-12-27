Facebook/TheBachelor Promo image for 'The Bachelor' season 22.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. will live up to his name as "The Kissing Bandit" as he takes over the role of "The Bachelor" for season 22.

The race car driver-turned-real estate agent earned the notorious moniker when he first joined the long-running dating reality show as a contestant vying for Emily Maynard's heart in "The Bachelorette" in 2012 because he seemed to enjoy making out.

However, his friends reportedly claimed that he wants to shake off that reputation when he was given the chance to return to the reality show for another shot to find his true love.

"We talked to him about that the other day, and we poked fun at that nickname because it's the worst nickname in the world," Luyendyk's friend and former Bachelor Sean Lowe said in an interview with Life & Style back in October. "He wants to get away from being seen as just a dude who wants to make out."

However, it seemed like the new Bachelor may have to work harder if he wants the public to forget that he is the franchise's Kissing Bandit since there were several pictures of him kissing a contestant passionately during a one-on-one date already leaked online.

The trailer for season 22 of "The Bachelor" also showed a lot of scenes where he was seen locking lips with some of the contestants. He was seen making out in front of Moulin Rouge, the Eiffel Tower, as well as on top of the Machu Picchu in Peru. He was even spotted making out with a contestant while onboard a moving jet ski during their beach trip this season. This means the Kissing Bandit label will continue to be tagged to him for a longer time.

These women aren't here to f*** around. #TheBachelor returns Monday, Janu-Arie 1 at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/uEKSgEqKAG — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 12, 2017

Luyendyk's stint in "The Bachelor" season 22 will premiere on ABC on Monday, Jan. 1, at 8 p.m. EDT.