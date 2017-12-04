'The Bachelor' Season 22 Spoilers: Show's Producers Threaten To Sue Reality Steve

Facebook/TheBachelor Promo image for 'The Bachelor' Season 22

The premiere episode of "The Bachelor" season 22 has yet to start, but the drama behind the long-running reality series already began off the air.

According to reports, the production company behind the dating reality series is suing blogger Reality Steve for releasing spoilers about the show.

A recent post from the blogger whose legal name is Stephen Carbone revealed that NZK Productions, the outfit that takes care of the entire "Bachelor" franchise, sent him a cease and desist order to prevent him from releasing information about the show's upcoming season.

Carbone mentioned in his post that he had been mocking the reality show for years. He also claimed that he had been getting a lot of tips about the happenings on the show since 2009 from several sources. "This isn't insider trading. What I do is on such a small scale in even just the TV world, it's not really a blip on the radar. If this were the only show on television, yes, it'd probably be a big deal. But it's not," the blogger stated.

The blogger also mentioned that the producers are infringing his First Amendment Rights as a reporter and preventing him to practice freedom of speech.

A report from Cosmopolitan revealed that this is not the first time that Reality Steve had been threatened by a lawsuit for releasing a lot of spoilers. He was also sued by the producers back in 2011 and 2012, but the cases were reportedly settled both times.

But despite the threats from the lawsuit, Reality Steve listed down the final four women who will join new Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. in the hometown dates. It includes 26-year-old Tia Booth from Jonesboro, Arkansas, 25-year-old Lauren Burnham from Virginia, 27-year-old Becca Kufrin from Minneapolis, Minnesota, as well as Kendall Long from Los Angeles.

The 22nd season of "The Bachelor" premieres on ABC on Monday, Jan. 1, at 8 p.m. EDT.