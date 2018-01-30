'The Bachelor' Season 22 Spoilers: The Ladies Head To Paris For Week 6

Facebook/TheBachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. in 'The Bachelor' Season 22

Arie Luyendyk Jr. will take the ladies to Paris in the next episode of "The Bachelor" season 22.

For the Week 6 of the long-running dating reality show on ABC, the remaining ladies who were fighting to become the final rose recipient of this season's bachelor will have to pack up their bags and travel to the City of Light where they will have a group date with the former race car driver.

Consistent reality show tipster Reality Steve revealed that seven bachelorettes will have fun with Luyendyk Jr. during the upcoming group date, including Bekah Martinez, Becca Kufrin, Chelsea Roy, Jenna Cooper, Jacqueline Trumbull, Seinne Fleming, Tia Booth.

The dreaded two-on-one date, on the other hand, will happen between Luyendyk Jr., Kendall Long, and Krystal Nielson. While Reality Steve did not mention what actually transpired in their date, he said that Nielson will be the one who will be asked to go home in the upcoming episode.

If the spoiler turned out to be true, a lot of "The Bachelor" viewers will be happy to see Nielson go after what happened in the previous episode where the fitness coach from Missoula, Montana threw a tantrum and called Luyendyk Jr. a liar when he invited the two team of women who went for a friendly bowling match to join him in an afterparty.

Nielson threatened to leave and skip the afterparty, which prompted Luyendyk Jr. to give her a heart to heart talk. But instead of tolerating and coaxing her to join him and the rest of the ladies in the party downstairs, the Bachelor opted to be upfront and told her to stay up by herself.

Aside from Nielson, the upcoming episode will also eliminate Roy and Cooper while the rest of the ladies who will be given a rose will move to Italy for Week 7.

The next episode of "The Bachelor" season 22 will be aired by ABC on Monday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. EDT.