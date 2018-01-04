(Photo: Facebook/TheBachelor) Promotional image for "The Bachelor" season 22.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is not affected by negative comments about his stint on "The Bachelor."

"The Bachelorette" alum Jef Holm recently took a dig at the reality star following the season 22 premiere on Monday. "Doesn't matter who gets out of the limo ... I'll give 5k to the charity of @chrisbharrison's choice if @ariejr lasts 1 year with anyone," he tweeted.

Arie has since responded to his former friend's post and based on his reaction, he is taking Holm's negative comment in stride. "What negativity?" the reality star joked during an interview. "For me, some of it is funny ... the show is obviously about love, it's about finding that person, but it's also really funny and it's easy to poke fun at."

Arie and Jef used to be close friends. They previously appeared on "The Bachelorette" season 8 with Emily Maynard in 2012. When the show ended, Jef was given the final rose, while Arie was the runner-up. Emily and Jef would later end their engagement, just months after the finale aired. Their falling out began when Arie was confirmed to be the next Bachelor in September.

Monday's premiere shocked viewers when Arie gave his first rose this season to the woman who had already been rubbing everyone the wrong way. Chelsea became the least favorite among all contestants after she started the night by throwing around insults.

She also stole Arie before he could finish his opening speech and interrupted other ladies when they spoke. While many viewers did not like her attitude, it appears Arie saw something unique about the single mom that made him interested.

In December, Arie declined to say if he was already engaged or not. He did, however, hint that he is "definitely happy" with how the series ended.

"The Bachelor" season 22 airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.