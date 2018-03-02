'The Bachelor' Star Arie Luyendyk Jr. to Make a Controversial Finale Decision

Facebook/TheBachelor "The Bachelor" season 22 will have an ending that has never happened before.

Ever since the "Women Tell All" special aired last Sunday, fans have been wondering as to what Arie Luyendyk Jr. did that would make the finale episode so explosive. But now, it has finally been revealed.

On the final episode of "The Bachelor," it has been reported that Arie Luyendyk Jr. will end the search for the woman of his dreams in quite a shocking manner.

All throughout the remaining episodes of the season, Arie had been basically torn between two lovers. Now, his indecisiveness would leave one woman in a flood of tears during the finale. It is said that the auto racing driver would propose to one woman during the end of the show, but months later, he would end up having a change of heart ultimately breaking that woman's heart as he goes back to his runner-up to beg her for a second chance.

Luckily for Arie, it has been reported that the said runner-up would take him back, but not much can be said about the grief that he would leave with his final rose.

Thankfully for the fans, they would be able to see all of these happenings play out on the show especially since Arie himself had made sure to notify ABC regarding his eventful decision which means that the cameras had been rolling when he broke up with his final rose to go back to his runner-up.

Now, as to who the two women will be, viewers could only pick from 27-year-old Becca Kufrin and 25-year-old Lauren Burnham after Kendall Long had been eliminated during the previous episode.

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s decision may not just exclusively affect "The Bachelor" series as it may also extend towards the spin-off show, "The Bachelorette." It is speculated that whoever's heart will be broken by the reality TV star will ultimately become the next bachelorette.

As for how ABC feels about all the drama Arie had stirred, a source recently claimed that the network isn't at all worried that much and is actually thrilled about it, saying, "ABC isn't worried this will hurt the franchise. They're excited to have a dramatic ending."

"The Bachelor" will air its three-hour long season finale this coming Monday at 9 p.m. EST while the two-hour special will "After the Final Rose" will be aired on the following day, Tuesday, at 8 p.m. EST.