'The Bachelor Winter Games' Cast, Premiere Date Announced; First Look Teases Drama and Crying

Facebook/TheBachelor Promotional image for 'The Bachelor'

ABC has revealed the premiere date, as well as some of the cast members, of "The Bachelor Winter Games."

According to Entertainment Weekly, "The Bachelor Winter Games" will feature more than two dozen international bachelors, bachelorettes and previous contestants competing in winter events like a biathlon and ice dancing while trying to find the love of their life, with winners of the games receiving date cards. The series will consist of four episodes — all airing in February — and will be hosted by Chris Harrison. He will get a little help from SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm and KABC sports anchor Ashley Brewer.

So far, ABC has released the names of 24 contestants competing in the games, with more competitors to be revealed at a later time. Seven men and three women from the United States have been announced, including season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins, who split from fiancée Lauren Bushnell last year. Dean, Eric Jamey, and Josiah from Rachel Lindsay's season on "The Bachelorette" will also be competing, as well as Luke from JoJo Fletcher's season and Michael from Desiree Hartsock Siegfried's season.

Ashley Iaconetti from Chris Soules' season, Clare from Juan Pablo Galavis' season, and Lesley from Sean Lowe's season comprise the American women competing on the show.

Contestants from international versions of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" round out the two dozen names, with men and women hailing from different parts of the world like Canada, Switzerland, New Zealand, Sweden, Japan, and China. The official Facebook page of "The Bachelor" has published photos of all the announced contestants.

Additionally, a first look at the upcoming series has been obtained by Yahoo, and it features the singles competing in winter games. There also seems to be a lot of drama and crying, which is not unusual for a season of "The Bachelor."

"The Bachelor Winter Games" will premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.