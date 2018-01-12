'The Bachelor: Winter Games' News: Alcohol Intake To Be Monitored During The Show

ABC Some of the contestants of 'The Bachelor: Winter Games'

The alcohol intake of the contestants of "The Bachelor: Winter Games" will be monitored by the staff.

A source reportedly told People that the people behind the Olympic-themed spin-off of the long-running dating reality show will strictly enforce a "two drink per hour maximum" rule. This is the same guideline that was implemented during the previous season of "Bachelor in Paradise" after the production was shutdown as the effect of the sex scandal involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

According to the report, the producers of the show want to make sure that the contestants of the "Winter Games" will not be drunk before participating in the activities that resemble Olympic sports like skiing and ice dancing to ensure their safety.

Another source also told E! News that the production hired new mental health and wellness staff members so they can monitor all the contestants all throughout the show.

ABC previously revealed that the upcoming "The Bachelor: Winter Games" will be composed of four episodes that will feature past contestants from the different versions of the show in different parts of the world.

"Throughout the run of The Bachelor Winter Games, fans can expect twists and turns on and off the ski mountain, as well as romance, heartbreak, love and, of course, roses. The bachelors and bachelorettes will participate in challenges from winter biathlon to ice dancing, with date cards being given to the winners of each challenge," the network stated when announcing the show.

The network also mentioned that the romantic dates that will be featured in the show will test the perseverance of both the male and female contestants in pursuing their relationships with one another despite their differences in language and culture.

ABC will release the premiere episode of "The Bachelor: Winter Games" on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 8 p.m. EDT.