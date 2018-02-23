Twitter/BachWinterGames Clare Crawley and Benoit Beauséjour-Savard got engaged in "The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All."

Clare Crawley just got engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard in "The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All."

Clare, who was a runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of "Bachelor" and a contestant on "Bachelor in Paradise," finally found love in the arms of Benoit in "Bachelor Winter Games," PEOPLE confirmed.

Benoit got down on one knee to ask for Clare's hand during the "World Tells All" special last Thursday, where she said "Yes!"

Clare was completely surprised by Benoit's proposal. She talked about her experience of being a participant in the "Bachelor" franchise.

"Going on these Bachelor shows is a huge risk and you don't know the outcome. It's scary, but it's a risk that you have to take to get the good in the end," Clare revealed, overwhelmed over her engagement with Benoit.

Meanwhile, Benoit revealed that he didn't expect to find love on the spin-off after getting heartbroken in "The Bachelorette: Canada."

"But going back on this show I had an open mind," Benoit said while revealing that his big crush on Clare turned into something special over time.

"I had the biggest crush ever on her. [But then] it wasn't a crush, it was developing into something really deep and strong," said Benoit.

Clare and Benoit had a special connection early on in the show. However, Clare had developed feelings for another contestant, Christian Rauch. On the show, Clare decided to see things through with Rauch than Benoit.

But even though Clare chose Rauch, Benoit knew that their story wasn't over yet, Variety reports.

"It wasn't the end of the two of us," Benoit admitted.

In the end, Clare and Rauch went their separate ways, and she rekindled with Benoit later on after exiting the show. Benoit and Clare's relationship grew without the other cast mates knowing because they wanted to keep it secret for the moment.

The show hinted at Clare and Benoit's engagement ahead of the special premiere. They posted a photo of Clare's engagement ring with the caption, "Not a dry eye in the house."