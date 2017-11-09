'The Bachelor: Winter Games' News: Peter Kraus' Casting Still Not Confirmed, Luke Pell Officially on Board

(Photo: Facebook/TheBachelor) Featured is a promotional image for "The Bachelor."

Peter Kraus is still not sure if he will be on "The Bachelor: Winter Games."

Details about the upcoming special are beginning pour in, but some of the information has been confusing for fans. Series creator Mike Fleiss previously said Kraus will be taking part in the anticipated spinoff but it looks like nothing is set in stone yet.

On Friday's episode of "The Morning Breath," Kraus revealed that his casting on the program is "not confirmed yet."

He added, "Mike Fleiss likes to tweet a lot of things ... I feel like he even said I was the Bachelor at one point, so I think he just likes to throw people off." It seems Kraus is still willing to join the show though, as he has always been vocal about his interest in being on "The Bachelor: Winter Games."

"It's definitely something I've been interested in — it looks like a blast, and I know some of my good friends are going onto it," he continued. "I won't say who, because I don't know if they've been announced either, but it looks like a really good time."

Kraus' interview comes after Fleiss confirmed on Twitter that Luke Pell, who competed for JoJo Fletcher's heart on "The Bachelorette" season 12, will appear on the series. A full lineup of the contestants has yet to be unveiled.

As previously confirmed, the games will be held at a ski resort located in Vermont. Production kicks off next month and it will be an international event. At least 12 different nations are set to be represented at the competition.

Aside from well-known contestants from the United States, the show will also feature contestants from the franchise's international editions. These include "The Bachelor U.K.," "The Bachelor Canada," "The Bachelor Japan," and "The Bachelor Australia." This makes sense since it is the reality show's own version of the Olympics.