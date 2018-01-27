'The Bachelor Winter Games' News: Peter Kraus Explains Why He Was Not Part Of The Spinoff

Facebook/TheBachelorette Peter Kraus from 'The Bachelorette' season 13

Fan-favorite "The Bachelorette" suitor Peter Kraus revealed the reason why he was not part of "The Bachelor Winter Games."

In October, "The Bachelor" creator Mike Fleiss mentioned on Twitter that Kraus will join the franchise's brand new spinoff. But he was not included in the line-up of contestants who were sent to Manchester, Vermont in December to film the episodes of the upcoming reality show.

Yes, Peter will be looking for love-- and going for the gold-- on #TheBachelor Winter Games!!!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) October 5, 2017

Speaking with Us Weekly Wednesday, Kraus explained that joining another reality show is not on top of his priority list. "It's something that didn't really fit into my enjoyment of life. I'm very happy and in a great place and it just didn't seem like a good fit for now," the runner up in Rachel Lindsay's The Bachelorette stint stated.

The 31-year-old creator of the app called Hive also told InStyle in another interview that he was not approached to join the upcoming "The Bachelor Winter Games" despite what Fleiss tweeted. "They just didn't pick me. I told them it'd be fun. I'd be interested, and they just didn't pick me," he also said.

The former model also told ET that he was relieved that he was not chosen to join the show because he is "brutally terrible" in winter games.

"The Bachelor Winter Games" will reportedly premiere on ABC on Tuesday, Feb. 13, as the network's offering that will be pitted against the coverage of NBC of the 2018 Winter Olympics that will be held in South Korea. Just like the Winter Olympics, the upcoming show put together 26 returning contestants from the US and international versions of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette."

The participants will join several winter sports that will involve some romantic twists. All the events were held at a winter resort located in Manchester, Vermont. Just like the other spin-off "Bachelor in Paradise," all the contestants will be able to date anyone in the show.