'The Bachelor Winter Games' Premieres on Feb. 13 on ABC

"The Bachelor Winter Games" has been announced as a spinoff of the main "The Bachelor" series as early as May last year. Just recently, however, ABC came out to reveal details about the new reality show, including its launch date and a a part of its cast list.

"For the first time ever, bachelors and bachelorettes from around the world mix love, humor and friendly competition on 'The Bachelor Winter Games,' the newest addition to ABC's hit romance reality franchise," ABC said in its announcement news post earlier this January.

ABC 14 international bachelors and bachelorettes from such countries as Switzerland, Japan and Australia compete and, hopefully, find love with 12 of America's Bachelor Nation favorites.

The network adds that "The Bachelor Winter Games" will premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 13, and will feature some guest appearance and a performance by country music singer Ruthie Collins.

The new show will take up the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST timeslot on ABC, and it will also feature on the network's streaming and on-demand platforms.

While ABC has announced 14 international bachelors and bachelorettes from Switzerland, Japan, Australia and more to go with 12 Bachelor Nation favorites from America, their announcement also hinted that "Additional bachelors and bachelorettes will be announced shortly."

It's a huge project for "The Bachelor" executive producer Bennett Graebner that will only grow even bigger as they head towards the premiere date, as he explained to E! Online.

"I've worked on the show for 10 years, I didn't quite realize the global reach of 'The Bachelor' world," Graebner admits, adding that the idea for "The Bachelor Winter Games" started with a huge two-day event that brought producers from the 37 countries that each had their own "The Bachelor" shows.

"You really could see the cultural differences, that not everyone was as comfortable with the idea of a fantasy suite as the Americans were," Graebner mentioned, adding, "It really makes a difference where people are from."

"The Bachelor Winter Games" is set to air on Feb. 13, Feb. 20, and on Feb. 22. All episodes will be airing on ABC at 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST.