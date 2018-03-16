'The Bachelor Winter Games' Stars Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt Reveal Reason for Split

ABC A pomotional image for "The Bachelor Winter Games"

As "The Bachelor Winter Games" stars Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Windt have reportedly split, the two have now revealed why they chose to part ways.

It hasn't been a month since Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt had won the ABC show "The Bachelor Winter Games," but it seems like the couple's new-found relationship had also ended with the show. While fans rooting for the two may be disappointed about their split, both Kevin and Ashley have now made it clear as to why they have chosen to end their romance.

Kevin appeared on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's podcast show "Almost Famous," and there, they discussed the true reason why they split. According to the 30-year-old television personality, she wanted to make it clear that she and Kevin had split because there was no spark between them and that she doesn't want her fans to villainize the 34-year-old Canadian hunk.

On the reason for their split, Ashley told her co-host Ben, "It sounds a little harsh but it's just that lack of magic. We get along very well, but there's just a little something missing and you can't really pinpoint what it is. That's just how I feel."

As for Kevin, he explained that what Ashley and he had felt were normal feelings saying that these kinds of connections happen all the time and that if the two of them were put on an island alone, they would still get along really well.

Not only that, the winner of the first season of the Canadian version of "The Bachelor" had also revealed that it was Ashley who pulled the plug when he wasn't able to join her for her birthday due to his commitment to work. He explained that while he may find it hard to give up on things, he believes that Ashley had made the right decision while also joking that she put him on the friend-zone.

"I want the best things for Ashley. I just don't think the spark was fully ignited by the time we had the conversations, but I respect her for at least doing it earlier on. We could have done two or three more trips and then it just would kind of dragged out, so it's all good. It makes sense," Kevin said.