Facebook/TheBachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. teases that this year's "Bachelorette" was a contestant from his season of "The Bachelor."

Arie Luyendyk's stint as the bachelor is about to come to a close this coming week, and ABC is set to start planning for the next season of "The Bachelorette." While many may be wondering just who will take the role of leading lady this coming season, Luyendyk himself teases that the upcoming bachelorette is someone from his season.

Us Weekly reports that, according to an insider source, the next bachelorette has already been decided and will be a stand-out woman from this past season of "The Bachelor." When Luyendyk was asked if he believes someone from his season would be able to make it as the star of the sister show, he said, "Yes, but I'll have to hold that opinion for a later date, just because we're not there yet."

The Hollywood Reporter is on a similar wavelength and believes that the next bachelorette could be any of the top 6 candidates from this past season since they made it farther than the rest and had more time to shine and be on camera.

Seinne Fleming, for example, had a lot of air time on "The Bachelor: Women Tell All" after her elimination, supposedly the most than any other woman so far, which makes her a prime candidate as the next bachelorette after telling her story.

Bekah Martinez came in fifth this season, but managed to make quite an impact. Despite her young age, many think she is capable of carrying a show by herself — thanks to her maturity.

Tia Booth is one of the girls who has actively shown interest in starring in "The Bachelorette" if ABC asked her, and it might just land her the spot as well. Despite some of the negative scenes portrayed of her during her final moments on the show, she remains a memorable cast member and has definitely left an impact.

Kendall Long was a fun, quirky, and lighthearted cast member that many viewers fell in love with, so it would not be surprising if ABC turned to her as well to be the leading lady, especially since she just barely missed the finale by one.

Finally, the last two potential candidates are the finalists themselves — Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin. Normally, the first runner-up would be the easiest candidate to use as they are left heartbroken after being rejected in the grand finale. However, it seems more likely that the winner herself may be the next bachelorette as reports say that Luyendyk has actually called off his engagement with the winner and is now together with the runner-up.

So, while it is still up in the air on who will be ABC's next bachelorette, there are already quite a number of very likely candidates at their door.