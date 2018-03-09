'The Bachelorette' 2018 News: Five Things To Know About Becca Kufrin

Facebook/TheBachelorette Promotional image for 'The Bachelorette'

The star of the next season of "The Bachelorette" has been announced, and it is none other than Becca Kufrin.

Becca has certainly had a tumultuous journey on "The Bachelor." After competing against other women for the heart of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and winning, she got the rug pulled out from under her. Arie proposed to Becca, who said yes, but he then unceremoniously broke it off with her to give his romance with runner-up Lauren Burnham another shot.

On the "After the Final Rose" episode of "The Bachelor," Arie came face-to-face with and apologized to the woman he hurt before getting down on one knee and proposing — for the second time in a short while — to Lauren. It was then announced that Becca would be the new Bachelorette.

But, who is Becca Kufrin anyway? According to Us Weekly, here are five things to know about the Minnesota native.

First of all, Becca graduated from Minnesota State University with an impressive 3.795 GPA in 2012. Armed with a degree in Mass Communications, Becca was hired as an account executive as Skyya before being promoted to senior account executive in 2014.

But, her career is not the only thing on her mind. Becca is also very active in the political scene, having marched in last year's Women's March in Minnesota. In November 2016, Becca voted for Hilary Clinton.

When she is not busy with her work and politics, Becca likes to spend time with her family. She has a close relationship with her mother, who is in remission from breast cancer. Her father passed away over a decade ago.

The new Bachelorette is also a fan of animals, particularly the Corgi owned by her sister, Emily. The dog, whose name is Max, can be found on Instagram with his own account.

Finally, Becca is also socially responsible and does not forget to give back. In 2012, she volunteered and interned for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Minnesota.

Bachelor Nation is surely excited to see Becca find true love on the next season of "The Bachelor." Fans already got to meet a handful of her suitors on "After the Final Rose," but they will have to wait a while before getting introduced to the rest.