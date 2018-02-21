'The Bachelorette' 2018 Rumors: Will Tia Booth Be The Next Bachelorette?

Facebook/TheBachelor Will Tia Booth be the next "The Bachelorette?"

After being dumped by Arie Luyendyk Jr. in the recent episode of "The Bachelor" season 22, Tia Booth revealed that she is open to return to the franchise to find true love through "The Bachelorette."

Booth spoke to The Hollywood Reporter after the filming of the "Women Tell All" episode of "The Bachelor" to address the clamor for her appearance as the next Bachelorette.

"I would definitely consider coming back to be Bachelorette," Booth stated. She also said that she would even consider joining the franchise's other spinoff "Bachelor in Paradise" when asked. "I learned to be more vocal and express my feelings and thoughts. I've always put other people first and I learned to focus. I love this crew and all these amazing people."

However, ABC normally announces the name of the next star in "The Bachelorette" after the airing of "After the Final Rose" special that airs after the finale of "The Bachelor." This means that fans of the long-running dating reality franchise will still have to wait for a while until Luyendyk hands out his final rose to one of the three remaining women this season.

Meanwhile, another report claimed that fans were rooting for Kendall Long to be the next Bachelorette. While she remains in the running for Luyendyk's heart, fans of the reality series reportedly believe that the 26-year-old creative director from Santa Clarita, California may not be the right match for the current Bachelor.

According to the report, Long is one of the women who was given a good edit this season. She was also never labeled as a mean girl, unlike Booth who could be considered as one of the reasons why Rebekah Martinez was eliminated. This made her one of the fan-favorite contestants in season 22.

ABC is expected to announce the name of the next lead for "The Bachelorette" soon.