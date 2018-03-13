Facebook/TheBachelorette "The Bachelorette" season 14 premieres on May 28, 2018.

The filming of "The Bachelorette" Season 14 where Rebecca "Becca" Kufrin is getting her second chance at love is speculated to begin this month.

Since "The Bachelor" Season 22 has ended and a new Bachelorette has been officially selected, the filming of Kufrin's turn to find love is likely to begin this month as well, according to Bustle.

The 27-year-old publicist from Minnesota has been chosen to be the next Bachelorette but not after a devastating heartbreak. Fans of the reality show may recall that Kufrin was originally given the final rose and had been engaged to "The Bachelor" Season 22 star Arie Luyendyk Jr.

However, many fans were surprised with the events that were revealed during the season's "After the Final Rose" episode where a very emotional Kufrin recalled her times with Luyendyk. The latter ended up breaking their engagement a few months later after admitting that he could not stop thinking about "The Bachelor" season 22 runner-up Lauren Burnham.

In the same episode, on live national TV, Luyendyk got on his knees and proposed to Burnham, which she also accepted after he assured her he had "1000 percent" moved on from Kufrin.

Kufrin, who was also present in "After the Final Rose" that aired last March 6, told host Chris Harrison: "At the end of the day, the show is about finding love. I have a lot of love to give."

Despite the sad turn of events for Kufrin, she seemed positive and ready to find love again.

"I want to be the best d*** 'Bachelorette' I can be. I'm so excited. I want to find love. I'm just so excited, I just want to do this," she added.

Meanwhile, it has also been officially announced that "The Bachelorette" Season 14 would air on Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

With that, it is possible Kufrin could be accepting another marriage proposal sometime in July.