'The Batman' Director Gives Updates On Upcoming Solo Film

Reuters/Warner Bros. "Batman" has been a household name for long and now excites its fans for the upcoming solo film.

"Batman" has been a household name for as long as people could remember, but that does not keep movie fans from being excited for its upcoming solo film as part of the DC Comics' "Justice League" storyline.

"The Batman" solo movie is being anticipated with Planet of the Apes Director Matt Reeves directing the film. This will be the first Batman installment since Christopher Nolan's "Batman" trilogy that featured big-time actors such as Christian Bale, the late Heath Ledger, and Tom Hardy. This will also be the first "Batman" movie as part of the "Justice League" franchise, which will be complemented by DC movies such as "Aquaman," and "Flashpoint."

"I am outlining. I have the story worked out, and I am outlining," Reeves revealed to Jeff Goldsmith in a podcast interview for The Q&A.

Ben Affleck, who played Batman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Suicide Squad" in 2016 and in "Justice League" in 2017, was originally the writer and director for the film but dropped out, letting Reeves take over. As for playing Bruce Wayne, there have not been any confirmations yet from the actor.

"I want to direct a Batman movie, and I never got a script that I was happy with, so they are starting over and writing another script. And right now, I think a lot of different possibilities I think for the way the DC Universe could go, and I will just follow my interests in pursuing that," Affleck told Daily Sabah.

There have also been rumors circulating that Reeves was eyeing other actors to play Bruce Wayne, including Donnie Darko Actor Jake Gyllenhaal who has reportedly already been met by Reeves. Mad Men Actor Jonn Hamm has also been rumored to wanting to take over the role. It has also been said that Affleck would still play Batman in the standalone Flash movie, but no longer in "The Batman."

There has been no news yet about the release date of the film.