'The Batman' News: Ben Affleck's 'Justice Leauge' Appearance Might Be His Last in DCEU

(Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Cast member Ben Affleck poses at the premiere of "The Accountant" at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., October 10, 2016.

Ben Affleck's appearance in the upcoming "Justice League" might be his last in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The actor is reportedly no longer playing the titular character in "The Batman," which does not have a release date yet.

Affleck was originally set to co-write and direct "The Batman." However, it was reported earlier this year that he would no longer be helming the project, although he would still portray the Caped Crusader in the film. Now, it looks like he will not even be playing the character, as "Justice League" will be his last involvement in the DCEU.

Recently, while the actor was out promoting "Justice League," he was asked about portraying Batman in "The Batman." To everyone's surprise, Affleck said that was something he was still contemplating. According to the actor, "nobody does it forever," and so, he's already thinking about how to leave the role behind gracefully. "You don't do it forever, so I want to find a graceful and cool way to segue out of it," he said.

Since news about Affleck's departure as the director of "The Batman" came out, there have been doubts about his future in the DCEU. There have also been conflicting reports about him portraying the Caped Crusader in "The Batman."

It can be recalled that before Affleck's recent statement, he squashed rumors that he's walking away from the role during Warner Bros.' "Justice League" presentation at the San Diego Comic-Con. Warner Bros. also said a few months ago that Affleck would continue playing Batman in the years to come.

Although he hinted that he might no longer play the titular character in "The Batman," Affleck said he's always been enthusiastic about playing the role. "Let me be clear. Batman is the coolest f***ing part in any universe. I am so thrilled to do it. It is amazing," he said.

Meanwhile, "Justice League" will hit theaters on Nov. 17.