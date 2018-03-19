Warner Bros. Pictures A still from "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

It might be a while before fans get that solo Batman movie.

According to Heroic Hollywood, the Caped Crusader's highly-anticipated solo outing titled "The Batman" will not start production until next year.

This is simply because several DC Comics films are already in the pipeline that Warner Bros. Pictures just could not squeeze it in. First is the "Shazam" movie starring Zachary Levi, which is already in production.

Come summer, Gal Gadot will suit up once again as Wonder Woman in the sequel releasing November 2019. And then, there's the Joker origin movie, which has no official title yet but is already slated to film this July.

This means that fans will have to wait until 2020 or even 2021 for "The Batman" to hit the theaters. At this point, details are scarce about what to expect in the movie.

Matt Reeves is still on board to direct, but in his latest update for the project, which he provided last January, he said that he is still "outlining" the story, which he already has "worked out." This was understood as the script still not being complete.

The original plan was for "The Batman" to start production early last year. However, Ben Affleck, who was once attached to also direct and write the script for the movie, is reportedly having second thoughts on reprising the role.

There are rumors that Affleck is still on the fence about continuing to play the character. The latest rumors suggest that he might put on the cowl again in the "Flashpoint" movie but not in "The Batman."

Several actors have been attached as possible replacements for Affleck including Jon Hamm and Jake Gyllenhaal. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who played Bruce's father Thomas Wayne, has expressed interest in playing Flashpoint Batman.

That being said, the production delay is just one of the many things that fans are worried about in "The Batman" movie.