'The Batman' Rumors: Ben Affleck Does Not Want To 'Commit Fully' To Role

Ben Affleck may or may not be playing the Caped Crusader in "The Batman."

The solo DC Extended Universe (DCEU) Batman movie has been through a lot of changes. Affleck was initially supposed to helm the superhero flick, but he subsequently left the director's chair. Matt Reeves, who is known for his work on "War of the Planet of the Apes," was then hired to take his place.

There have been rumors claiming that Affleck may not reprise his role as Bruce Wayne's alter ego for the upcoming standalone movie, but no confirmation has been made thus far. Word has also been circulating online that Reeves is looking to cast Jake Gyllenhaal for the part should Affleck choose to leave.

Now, according to Revenge of the Fans, Affleck, while still currently attached to the part, is not even wholly dedicated to playing Batman anymore. However, at the same time, he does not want to relinquish the role.

"The present Batman is still Affleck," the source said. "A change in cowl will not happen publicly until Ben is officially gone, and he is currently 'The Batman.' But like we have said, it's a negotiation thing right now. Not money, but appearances and creative. Ben isn't wanting to vacate, but not wanting to commit fully."

Affleck first debuted as the Caped Crusader in "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice." He followed it up with a brief appearance in "Suicide Squad," before reprising the role once more in the superhero ensemble film "Justice League" co-starring Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, and Ray Fisher.

The upcoming Batman film is said to be a "noir-driven, detective version" of the vigilante, as Reeves revealed last year. Apart from Affleck, Joe Manganiello is set to play Slade Wilson, who is also known as Deathstroke. There was a rumor going around about Manganiello's uncertain future as the villain, but his appearance in the "Justice League" post-credits scene seemed to confirm his involvement.