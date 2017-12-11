'The Batman' Rumors: Movie Will Not Feature Ben Affleck

Facebook/Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Shown is a promotional image for last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" featuring Ben Affleck as the Dark Knight.

While rumors claim that Ben Affleck will star as Batman one more time as, supposedly, his contract demands so, rumors claiming that the solo Batman movie, tentatively titled as "The Batman," will no longer feature the actor continue to get louder.

Unconfirmed reports claim that the director of the upcoming "The Batman" movie, Matt Reeves, is bent on re-casting the role of Batman in the movie. While the director has not openly declared so, it is said that he wants a new actor to star in the solo Batman movie, and, according to persistent rumors, "Brokeback Mountain" star Jake Gyllenhaal is being considered as a replacement for Affleck.

In an interview prior to the release of "Justice League," Affleck, who has played the role three times already ("Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Suicide Squad" and in the still-showing "Justice League"), declared that breathing life to the superhero character is something he cannot do forever. Hence, he is looking for a "cool way" to segue out of the role. However, according to reports, Affleck is still obliged to play the role one more time because of his contract with Warner Bros.

As it is confirmed that the solo Flash movie, "Flashpoint," will feature the Dark Knight one more, it is now speculated that the upcoming movie will be Affleck's swan song as Batman. Nonetheless, as the movie is still in its early stages and is initially slated for a 2020 release, a lot of things can still change. After all, rumors claim that Warner Bros executives are seriously re-thinking the future of its already announced DC movies following the box-office disappointment of "Justice League."

Will "The Batman" really feature a new actor? Is "Flashpoint" really the last time for Affleck to don the superhero's cape and cowl?

Fans can only speculate for now.