The Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Thanksgiving 2017

Thanksgiving is a time for family and some usually spend this holiday by watching movies or TV shows in between preparing and eating the feast of traditional comfort foods at the Thanksgiving table. Which movies and TV shows are the best to enjoy with family members of all ages on Thanksgiving?

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Members of the Madison Scouts perform during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York November 27, 2014.

Networks like NBC and CBS will air the Thanksgiving Parade beginning 9:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 23, until noontime. The afternoon TV block will run football games on CBS, FOX, and NBC. It will feature matches between Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions (12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.), Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.) and the New York Giants vs. Washington Redskins (8:20 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.)

Cable programming, on the other hand, will feature marathons of beloved classic TV shows beginning early mornings on Thursday. "Star Trek: The Original Series" will be on BBC America, "Friends" and "Seinfeld" will air on TBS, "Law & Order" will run on Sundance TV, "The Three Stooges" will be on IFC and "The Simpsons" will run on FXX.

Blockbuster trilogies like "Jurassic Park," "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit," or popular movies like "Grease," "Pretty Woman" and "Titanic" will be on the small screen as well. Channel surf these movies on VH1, TNT, Freeform for those with cable subscriptions.

For families looking for kids entertainment this Thanksgiving, Netflix offers a great selection featuring "Moana," "Zootopia" and the live-action "Beauty and the Beast." For TV shows, Thanksgiving might be the best time to binge-watch "Anne with an E," which is a remake of "Anne of Green Gables."

Amazon Prime subscribers can stream the classic film "The Wizard of Oz" with Judy Garland or "Ella Enchanted" with Anne Hathaway. Hulu subscribers, on the other hand, can enjoy "The Rocketeer" or "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and a few Disney classic cartoon films. Its award-winning series "The Handmaid's Tale" also remains streaming on the platform.