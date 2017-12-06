'The Big Bang Theory' Actress Melissa Rauch Welcomes First Baby

(Photo: Facebook/TheBigBangTheory) Featured in the image are "Big Bang Theory" stars Kunal Nayyar and Melissa Rauch.

Melissa Rauch is now a mom.

Similar to her character in "The Big Bang Theory," the actress has given birth to a baby girl. She announced the big news on Instagram Monday, along with a photo with the message: "It's a Girl."

"I am beyond over the moon to share that our beautiful baby girl, Sadie Rauch, has arrived and our hearts are bursting at the seams with love for her," she wrote in the caption. "I will never take for granted the difficult road it took to get here. To those on that road: I'm sending you so much love today and always."

Sadie's birth means a lot to Rach and her husband, Winston, especially after everything they have gone through to conceive. In an essay she wrote for Glamour earlier this year, Rauch talked about the trepidation she felt sharing the news of her pregnancy in the wake of a previous miscarriage. Rauch also appeared in a video with other celebrities as they call out the stigma on pregnancy loss in October.

Rauch, 37, is best known for playing the waitress-turned-microbiologist Bernadette on "The Big Bang Theory." Bernadette is expecting her second child on the show with husband Howard, played by Simon Helberg.

News of Bernadette's pregnancy was first revealed on the season 11 premiere. Many viewers were surprised because it has only been a few months since the Wolowitzes welcomed their first daughter, Halley.

Speaking with TVLine, showrunner Steve Holland said the producers decided to incorporate Rauch's real-life pregnancy into the show. Instead of just hiding her baby bump by using camera tricks, Holland explained that a surprise second baby will be better because it opens up more storyline opportunities for all the characters.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.