'The Big Bang Theory' Casting News: Bill Gates Visits Penny's Workplace

REUTERS / RICK WILKING Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates to appear in an upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory"

The gang will have a major fanboy moment in an upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 when the ultimate geek Bill Gates drop by.

TVLine reported that the Microsoft founder will have a special guesting as himself in an episode that will be aired in late March.

According to the report, Gates will be invited to attend a work function at Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) pharmaceutical company. When her husband Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and his friends Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) found out about it, they will do everything that they can to meet the billionaire technology mogul.

While this is the first time that Gates will appear in the sitcom, the ultimate geek had been referenced in the past. Spy News recalled that in the episode titled "Toast Derivation" in "The Big Bang Theory" season 4, Leonard and Howard told Raj's younger sister Priya (Aarti Mann) that they ran after Gates after he gave a speech at the university.

Gates will join the list of hugely popular guest stars who appeared in the long-running sitcom. The list includes astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, "Star Trek" star George Takei, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak, and astronaut Buzz Aldrin, among others.

Meanwhile, Galecki was asked if he can confirm that "The Big Bang Theory" will end after season 12 during the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour. According to the actor, he and his co-stars have no idea if the show will about to end, but he knows that it will eventually happen soon.

"The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping the show has been that we're all going to be very sad when that day comes," he also said during the panel that was reported by Fox News. "But I think at this point everyone is very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families."

CBS airs the episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" every Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST.