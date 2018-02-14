'The Big Bang Theory' Returns Mar. 1 with Bernadette and Her Pregnancy Issues

Facebook/ TheBigBangTheory Promotional photo for CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory"

Things are going to get intense in American sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." Fans may get to see Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette's (Melissa Rauch) second bundle of joy on the next episodes.

The gang of geniuses will return on television on March 1 with season 11 episode 16, titled "The Neonatal Nomenclature." There is still no confirmation from the show's producers if viewers will finally meet Howard and Bernadette's son. However, according to episode 16's summary description, people might find out Wolowitz baby number 2's name. On the next episode, Howard will find out that Bernadette already chose the name for their son from Amy (Mayim Bialik).

According to the plot, "Wolowitz (Howard Wolowitz) confronts Bernadette after Amy accidentally reveals she's already chosen their son's name." Bernadette is also burdened for not going into labor so the gang decides to take matters into their own hands. "When Bernadette won't go into labor, all her friends try different tactics to get things started," the summary reads.

There are no spoilers nor updates from the show if the "The Big Bang Theory" gang will be successful in helping Bernadette go to labor.

The second Wolowitz baby is not the only thing fans are excited about in season 11 though. Longtime supporters of the show are also excited for Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy's big wedding. People are hoping for season 11 to conclude with the wedding and season 12 to commence with Sheldon and Amy as husband and wife.

Season 11 of the series so far continues to generate fairly good reviews from the audience and critics. The most recent episode released on Feb. 1 generated 14.69 million viewers and a household rating of 9.5 / 16.

The show is still consistent when it comes to number of viewers and ratings. Season 11's episode 16 will air on March 1 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.